UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened.

Original Story.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line.

According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a wreck and there were no injuries or deaths.

TxDOT said I-40 eastbound is closed at mile marker 51 and traffic will be detoured at Exit 49 in Wildorado.