OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 45 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and five pounds of suspected fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop in Oldham County Thursday.

According to DPS, at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox going east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

DPS said the Trooper found “12 plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine and four plastic-wrapped bundles of fentanyl inside all four tires.”

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver, Santos Hernandez Vazquez, 34, of Tijuana, Mexico, was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance said DPS.