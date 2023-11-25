AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 46 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized on Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

According to DPS, at around 11 a.m. Thursday, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on I-40 near Wilderado for a traffic violation.

DPS said the Trooper found “multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of suspected methamphetamine in the rear seating area of the vehicle.”

The driver, Alfonso Arreguin, 32, of Tuscon, Ariz., was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance, said DPS.

DPS also noted the drugs were reportedly being transported from Phoenix, Ariz., to Amarillo, Texas.