Correction: The Texas Department of Public Safety released a correction to clarify the last name of the suspect.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 68 pounds of suspected meth were seized after a traffic stop in Oldham County Saturday.

According to DPS, a DPS Trooper stopped a vehicle going east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

DPS said the trooper found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of suspected methamphetamine inside all four tires.

The driver, Wendy Lopez, 31, of Menifee, California, was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance said DPS.

The Texas Department of Public said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Tijuana, Mexico to Oklahoma City.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were called and assisted with the investigation.