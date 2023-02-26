(UPDATE: 2/26 at 8:00 p.m.)

According to a Texas A&M Forest Service Twitter post, crews at the “Big Fin Flats” fire in Oldham County are having trouble controlling the fire due to high winds. Officials said the fire is wind-driven causing it to be highly resistant to firefighters’ containment efforts. Officials added that dozers are working to build flanks along containment lines.

(UPDATE: 2/26 at 7:54 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is now called the “Big Fin Flats” fire is now 5,000 acres and is an estimated 5% contained.

Original Story

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service report a large grass fire near Adrian, which fire officials are calling the “Big Fins” fire.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service map, the fire is estimated at 500 acres and is currently 0% contained as of 7:40 p.m.

According to the Oldham County Sherrif office crews from Adrian, Boys Ranch, Bootleg, Vega, Wildorado, and the Texas A&M Forest Service are all on scene.

Officials added that there is zero visibility as they respond.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.