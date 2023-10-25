OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday advisory from the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office, a new phone scam has impacted several families in the Adrian Independent School District by seeking student information during a false report of a car wreck.

The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office said that parents in Adrian ISD contacted officials after receiving a phone call saying their children had been involved in a car wreck, with the caller asking for “a lot” of identifying information during the call.

“We have verified this is a scam,” said the sheriff’s office, “no students have been involved in any wrecks.”

Officials advised that any families who receive that call hang up and do not give out identifying information to the caller. Meanwhile, those wanting to check in on their children were advised to contact their children’s school.