OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that an Ohio man was arrested after more than 62 pounds of suspected cocaine, more than five ounces of suspected marijuana, and five ounces of suspected THC products were allegedly seized during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon near Wildorado.

According to Texas DPS, at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Cadillac CTS that was traveling east on I-40 near Widorado on a “traffic violation.”

The trooper allegedly found several plastic-wrapped packages of cocaine inside luggage in the trunk of the car, according to DPS, while marijuana and THC were reportedly found in the rear seat area and glove box.

The driver, identified by police as 51-year-old Brian Davis of Doylestown, Ohio, was arrested on charges of “felony possession of a controlled substance,” Texas DPS reported. Davis was allegedly taking the drugs from Barstow, Calif. to Fairlawn, Ohio.

DPS Special Agents are currently assisting in the investigation.