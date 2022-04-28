AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, 27-year-old Chelsea Ward was charged with one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

This comes after Ward was stopped in Oldham County earlier this month on a traffic violation traveling east on I-40 near Vega. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, officers seized pounds of methamphetamine as well as grams of fentanyl pills.

According to court documents, filed Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court, troopers located nine “saran wrapped bundles along with two Ziploc baggies containing crystalline substance and one Ziploc bag containing blue M30 pills concealed under the spare tire housing area” of the vehicle.

The substances were tested and were found to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, respectively. According to the documents, officers located around 11.9 pounds of methamphetamine and around 167.8 grams of fentanyl pills.

“The large quantity of methamphetamine and M30 pills seized pursuant to this investigation is consistent with distribution, as opposed to someone’s personal use,” the documents read.

Ward is currently being held at the Randall County Sheriff’s County Jail, the documents said.