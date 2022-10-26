AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A memorial was held Wednesday at the north parking lot of the Civic Center to celebrate the life of a K3 tow truck driver who was killed in Oldham County last week.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, DPS reported that two men were killed in a wreck involving a 2021 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer going west on the outside lane of I-40, around 36 miles west of Vega, and a 2007 Peterbilt tow truck towing a truck tractor-semitrailer, parked on the shoulder.

DPS said the operator of the tow truck, Scottie Dunn, 42, was legally standing on the shoulder next to the Peterbilt Tow Truck. The Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer hit the Peterbilt and the attached truck tractor semi-trailer along with Dunn.

Both Dunn and the driver of the Volvo were pronounced dead at the scene.

Truck drivers gathered their trucks for the memorial and lit the lamps on their trucks at 7 p.m. in honor of Dunn.