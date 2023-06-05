OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Sunday evening crash that left a North Dakota man dead about two and a half miles east of Vega.

According to Texas DPS, a 16-year-old from Vega was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 westbound on the south service road of I-40 at about 10:50 p.m. on Sunday while 51-year-old Randy Elmore of Fargo, N.D. was walking westbound on the same roadway.

DPS said that Elmore was reported to have been “walking westbound in the roadway in the path” of the Dodge, and the driver swerved but “could not prevent the collision.” Elmore was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

DPS said that it appeared that Elmore had vehicle trouble and was walking toward Vega on the service road.

The investigation was noted to be ongoing.