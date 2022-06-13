AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division recently released a criminal complaint related to an incident in Oldham County that allegedly occurred in mid-May.

According to the documents, Zaida Alicia Valdez was recently charged via criminal complaint with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” Martha Samantha Rosales is also expected to be charged in this same incident, according to U.S. Attorney officials. This comes after Valdez and Rosales were allegedly pulled over in Oldham County around 4:30 p.m. on May 17.

A trooper from the Texas Department of Public Safety allegedly pulled Valdez over on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 42 around 4:30 p.m. on May 17. Officers reported that Valdez was driving the vehicle, traveling with Rosales, the person who the car was registered to.

During the traffic stop, the trooper “observed signs of criminal activity” and allegedly asked to search the vehicle. When they were denied consent, a K-9 sniffed the vehicle and detected the smell of narcotics. When the trooper then searched the vehicle, they allegedly found nine bricks of Fentanyl, weighing eight kilograms a piece, as well as one kilogram brick of Heroin.