Update (10 a.m.)

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff members on the scene, multiple tow trucks and other personnel continued to respond to the Friday morning semi-truck-involved accident on I-40 westbound in Oldham County. However, staff members noted that traffic was moving through the area at around 10 a.m.

Original:

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District announced on social media that traffic is delayed on I-40 westbound at the one-mile marker in Oldham County due to a wreck at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday morning.

TxDOT detailed that, according to crews on the scene, the wreck involved three semis and that traffic is expected to be delayed in the area.