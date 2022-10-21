Update (10 a.m.)
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff members on the scene, multiple tow trucks and other personnel continued to respond to the Friday morning semi-truck-involved accident on I-40 westbound in Oldham County. However, staff members noted that traffic was moving through the area at around 10 a.m.
Original:
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District announced on social media that traffic is delayed on I-40 westbound at the one-mile marker in Oldham County due to a wreck at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday morning.
TxDOT detailed that, according to crews on the scene, the wreck involved three semis and that traffic is expected to be delayed in the area.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
