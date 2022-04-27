UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that its crews are currently responding to a request for assistance in what TFS is calling the “Spinning Spurs” fire. TFS said the fire has been estimated to have burned about 500 acres and is currently 0% contained. TFS is responding with three single-engine air tankers to assist ground crews with suppression.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews are responding to a fire in Oldham County.

According to officials, the fire is along the I-40 near mile marker 28.

There is no report of acres burned or containment.

This is a developing story.