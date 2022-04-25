OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was pronounced dead after severe winds caused a freightliner towing a semi-trailer to roll over around seven miles east of Adrian on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At around 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Singh Bahadur, 34, of Manteca, California was driving a freightliner that was towing a semi-trailer eastbound on IH-40, when DPS reported that a severe crosswind caused the trailer to “lift-off of the roadway.”

The driver, according to DPS, attempted to get the trailer back onto its wheels when the freightliner and towed semi-trailer moved into the center median and then rolled over onto its left side. DPS detailed that the driver was “partially ejected.” The Oldham County Justice of the Peace pronounced Bahadur dead at the scene.

The incident continues to be investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, DPS reported.