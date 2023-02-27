VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two people are dead after a Monday morning crash on I-40 west of Vega.

According to officials from the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation, a multiple-vehicle wreck was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday near mile marker 28 between Adrian and Vega, closing all lanes in both directions at that time.

Officials from the Texas DPS reported that the crash involved two truck tractor semi-trailers, one of which reportedly caught fire, and a pickup truck. Two people, who were unidentified by the Texas DPS, were reported dead from the incident and two others were reportedly taken to the hospital.

As of 8:24 a.m., one lane of I-40 eastbound is open. Officials from the Texas DPS said that drivers are being detoured at exit 35.