OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a drug bust involving more than 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine that occurred near Vega on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, a DPS trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota Camry traveling east on I-40 near Vega around 11 a.m. Saturday. After that traffic stop, the trooper discovered 10 plastic-wrapped bundles of what officials suspected was methamphetamine in the trunk.

After the stop, the two individuals in the car, identified as 32-year-old Maurice Webster and 42-year-old Pricilla Sisk of Columbia, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. According to the release, both Webster and Sisk were booked into the Oldham County Jail.

According to the release, the drugs were reportedly being transported from Fresno, California to Columbia, Tennessee. DPS Special Agents were reported to have assisted with the investigation.