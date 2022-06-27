OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information on a fatal motorcycle crash that killed one person, and critically injured another, near Vega on Saturday.

According to DPS, at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving on eastbound on I-40 around five miles west of Vega. The rear tire blew out, causing the driver of the motorcycle to lose control. The motorcycle turned onto its side and skidded on the roadway, which threw both riders.

Denise Heinrich, 64, or Garber, Okla. was pronounced dead on the scene. Meanwhile, DPS said that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries.

DPS officials noted that the crash has remained under investigation.