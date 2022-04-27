AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports Chelsea Ward, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on April 24 in Oldham County on drug charges.

Officers said they seized more than 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and an estimated 100 grams of suspected fentanyl pills after, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped Ward in Oldham County.

According to DPS, at around 5:30 p.m. a Trooper stopped a 2021 Honda Accord traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The drugs were allegedly being transported from Yuma, Arizona to Louisville, Kentucky.

Officers report that Ward was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were contacted and will now be investigating the case.