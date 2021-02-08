Oldham County vaccine clinic open today

OLDHAM COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release, Oldham County will have a vaccine clinic for the surrounding area today, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Oldham County Barn. To receive a vaccine, you must call to be placed on the appointment list and qualify under one of the following categories;

Phase 1A

Includes front line healthcare workers, staff, and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B

Includes individuals 65 years old and older, and people 18 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. (May include Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart conditions, Organ transplantation, Obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes)

The vaccine will be given at no cost. The Oldham County Judge’s Office asks for a call at 806-267-2607 or 806-223-8358 outside of work hours to schedule an appointment.

Said the announcement, “The provider will ONLY bring enough vaccines for individuals on the list, up to 100 doses. If you are unable to make your appointment, please call and let us know so that we may fill your spot.”

Second doses will be available at a later date to those who receive their vaccine at this clinic.