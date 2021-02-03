Oldham County to host vaccine clinic Monday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Oldham County announced that there will be a vaccine clinic at the Oldham County Barn on Monday, Feb. 8 from 3 – 5 p.m. To receive a vaccine, the County said you must qualify under Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

Phase 1A:

Includes front-line healthcare workers, staff, and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B:

Includes individuals 65 years of age or older, and people 18 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. (May include Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart conditions, Organ transplantation, Obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes)

The vaccine will be free for those who participate.

To be placed on the appointment list, please call the Oldham County Judge’s Office at 806-267-2607, or outside of work hours Laci Reeve at 806-223-8358.

Said the County, “The provider will only bring enough vaccines for individuals on the list, up to 100 doses. If you are unable to make your appointment, please call and let us know so that we may fill your spot. Transportation will be available if needed. Second doses will be available at a later date to those who receive their vaccine at this clinic. “