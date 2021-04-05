Oldham County DSHS clinic second Moderna dose appointments set

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The clinic put on by DSHS in Oldham County has set the date for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine for those that had received the first dose at the clinic.
Oldham County Emergency Management said those that received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic put on by DSHS on March 9, will receive their 2nd dose on April 8, at the same appointment time as the original appointment.
