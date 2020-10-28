Old Methodist church is now a venue theater

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Venue Down Town Theater has announced that they are having a grand opening this Friday and Saturday Oct. 30 and 31, at 7 p.m., with limited seating due to the pandemic.

They also announced Oct. 30 and 31 will be the premiere of Tale As Old As Time. A rendition of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

The Venue Down Town Theater says they would like to invite the public with social distancing in mind to come and see what they done to make the space a new source of entertainment for Amarillo.

The building used to be the the Buchanan Methodist Church, and is now a multi purpose facility for weekly concerts in stage two and monthly plays in stage one.

The Venue Down Town Theater says Oct. 29 will be a private show for the donors that helped support the project.

More from MyHighPlains.com: