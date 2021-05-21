Oklahoma woman missing since 2017 found, reunites with family in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KIAMR/KCIT) – An Oklahoma woman, missing since 2017, has been reunited with her family in Amarillo.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that on March 31, Summit County Adult Protective Services (APS) received a referral for a 69-year-old woman, who was believed to have been reported as a missing person from Oklahoma.

After investigators found a Facebook page from Elk City, Oklahoma, they said they determined the woman had boarded a plane with a friend and traveled to Ohio in 2017 before becoming separated from her friend without a way to contact family.

In January of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said the woman ended up homeless at the Haven of Rest in Ohio, where staff worked to connect her with assistance for stable housing. Her family was contacted, and confirmed they had been searching for her since 2017.

Said the Sheriff’s Office, “With the assistance of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Adult Protective Services, she was reunited with her family in Amarillo, Texas.”