OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that it is searching for Rhett Patrick Allen, 33 at the time of his disappearance, who disappeared on March 3, 2021, under suspicious circumstances.

The OSBI describes Allen as 5’9”, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has been known to frequent the Texas Panhandle area.

The OSBI said if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Allen to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.