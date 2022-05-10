OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma Forestry Services released information Tuesday regarding the potential of wildfire weather in the counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

According to information from Oklahoma Forestry Services, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for both Cimarron and Texas counties starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, lasting through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said both counties are expected to see single-digit relative humidity and temperatures around 95 degrees.

Officials also expect the two counties will see wind gusts of around 30 mph. Officials also said flame lengths could be around 16 feet, potentially spreading 204-241 feet per minute with these weather conditions.

“Significant fire occurrence potential is limited with good overnight moisture recovery expected as the dryline retreats west,” officials from the Oklahoma Forestry Services said.

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, burn bans continue in the counties of the Oklahoma Panhandle, including Beaver, Cimarron and Texas counties.