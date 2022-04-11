BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry published a Fire Situation Report on Monday morning with statistics gathered from over the weekend.
Statistics from the Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) on April 10:
- Northeast Oklahoma –
- Five fires burned 102 acres
- East-Central Oklahoma –
- Two fires burned 211 acres
- Southeast Oklahoma –
- Four fires burned 363 acres
Fire Activity with OFS Response outside of the protection area included:
- 23 Fire in Beaver County – 15,040 acres, 80% contained
- North Canadian Fire in Harper County – 1,364 acres, 95% contained
- Beaver River Fire in Beaver County – 24,537 acres, 100% contained
Fire activity within the OFS protection area that was noted as “large” or “significant”:
- East Fork Glover Fire in McCurtain County – 220 acres, 30% contained
- Ti Valley North Fire in Pittsburg County – 200 acres, 70% contained
- Crystal Cave Fire in Cherokee County – 1,000 acres, 70% contained
- Tram Road Fire in Pushmataha County – 163 acres, 75% contained
- Moonshine Trail Fire in McCurtain County – 361 acres, 100% contained
- Tongue Fire in Pittsburg County – 126 acres, 75% contained
- Aggie Flats Fire in Cherokee County – 240 acres, 85% contained
The OFS also warned in the report that the western portion of Oklahoma, bordering the Texas Panhandle, is expected to see “potential for an ominous situation” on Tuesday. Extreme fire danger called officials back to “eerily similar” conditions of April 12, 2018, when the Rhea Fire, 34 Complex, and Shaw Fire triggered alongside others throughout the state.
Officials encouraged residents to practice caution moving into the extreme fire danger of the week and to keep up to date with the latest Oklahoma burn bans.
For the latest updates on severe weather, fire conditions, traffic, and local events, check with MyHighPlains.com.