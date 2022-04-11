BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry published a Fire Situation Report on Monday morning with statistics gathered from over the weekend.

Statistics from the Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) on April 10:

Northeast Oklahoma – Five fires burned 102 acres

East-Central Oklahoma – Two fires burned 211 acres

Southeast Oklahoma – Four fires burned 363 acres



Fire Activity with OFS Response outside of the protection area included:

Fire activity within the OFS protection area that was noted as “large” or “significant”:

East Fork Glover Fire in McCurtain County – 220 acres, 30% contained

Ti Valley North Fire in Pittsburg County – 200 acres, 70% contained

Crystal Cave Fire in Cherokee County – 1,000 acres, 70% contained

Tram Road Fire in Pushmataha County – 163 acres, 75% contained

Moonshine Trail Fire in McCurtain County – 361 acres, 100% contained

Tongue Fire in Pittsburg County – 126 acres, 75% contained

Aggie Flats Fire in Cherokee County – 240 acres, 85% contained

The OFS also warned in the report that the western portion of Oklahoma, bordering the Texas Panhandle, is expected to see “potential for an ominous situation” on Tuesday. Extreme fire danger called officials back to “eerily similar” conditions of April 12, 2018, when the Rhea Fire, 34 Complex, and Shaw Fire triggered alongside others throughout the state.

Officials encouraged residents to practice caution moving into the extreme fire danger of the week and to keep up to date with the latest Oklahoma burn bans.

For the latest updates on severe weather, fire conditions, traffic, and local events, check with MyHighPlains.com.