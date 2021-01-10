Oklahoma Department of Transportation gives update on highway conditions

OKLAHOMA (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in the Panhandle are clearing slush in Cimarron County and anticipate highways and bridges to be clear and dry before evening. Texas, Beaver, Harper, Ellis, Woods, and Woodward counties are reported as clear and drying.

Crews in southern counties are monitoring the weather and will be ready to respond if conditions change with this weather system.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

NOTE: Additional advisories will be sent from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation if conditions warrant.