Oklahoma Department of Transportation gives an update on highway conditions across the state

Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday night highways and interstates across Oklahoma are impacted by the continued winter weather, with driving conditions expected to deteriorate further overnight due to extremely low temperatures.

Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm.

Travel remains highly discouraged at this time.

Slick and hazardous driving conditions can be expected in all areas of the state, with snow-packed roadways and low visibility also reported in western and south-central Oklahoma, including on I-35 and I-40.

The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros also have slick driving conditions due to earlier rounds of snow and frigid temperatures.

If travel is necessary overnight, caution should be used on bridges, overpasses, and when entering or exiting highways.

In sharing an update from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Turner Turnpike/I-44 remains closed just east of Oklahoma City due to a multi-vehicle incident. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike and eastbound Turner Turnpike traffic is being diverted to I-35. Check www.pikepass.com for updates on this closure throughout the overnight hours.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are continuing around-the-clock work to clear highways and interstates through plowing and salt/sand operations. However the continued cycles of snow storms can hamper these operations, causing slick areas to develop quickly and poor visibility due to winds. Crews will continue plowing operations until highways are dry and clear, which potentially could be a significant amount of time.

Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is absolutely necessary, motorists are asked to: