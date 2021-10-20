Ofrendas mark Dia de los Muertos at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) will host over 100 ofrendas, memorials to the dead, as part of the West Texas A&M University College of Education and Social Sciences’ annual Dia de los Muertos commemoration.

Over 1,400 K-12 students are expected to visit the displays this week alongside other PPHM visitors, according to WT. The ofrendas will be viewable until Friday.

From information posted by the college, the “2021 WTAMU Dia de los Muertos-Celebration of Life” event will include an annual reception at the museum from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, with live music and hors d’oeuvres. At 7 p.m., there will be a presentation on “Day of the Dead” held in the Hazelwood room.

“Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated in Mexican and in most Hispanic cultures and increasingly throughout the southwestern United States,” said the college in describing the holiday around the event, “The holiday focuses on gatherings to remember friends and family members who have died. It is celebrated throughout Mexico, where it attains the quality of a national holiday. The celebration takes place on November 1-2.”