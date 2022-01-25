Officials: Woman arrested in Wheeler County was transporting meth from California to Oklahoma

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents released by the Northern District of Texas, Frances Ocegueda was indicted Monday on a charge of distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute, over 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Court documents described that on Jan. 20, a Wheeler County Deputy was on a routine patrol on IH-40. At 10:20 p.m., the deputy reported seeing a Grey Hyundai Sonata with a California registration traveling east on the highway with no working license plate lights. After pulling over the Hyundai for the traffic violation, the deputy said that as he was approaching the vehicle he saw a tire in the back seat. Noting that the tire was not seated on the rim, the deputy said that he saw “several clear plastic bundles of white crystal-like substance” that he believed to be methamphetamine.

During the search of the vehicle, the deputy said that Ocegueda told him that there was another bag in the trunk that also held several bundles of crystal-like substance. After a field test, the deputy reported that the substances amounted to 10.1 kilograms of vacuum-sealed bundles of methamphetamine.

Ocegueda told officers, according to court documents, that she was traveling from Los Angeles, California to Clinton, Oklahoma, and was supposed to remove the bundles from the car and place them in boxes at an Oklahoma Airbnb. Although she said she did not know what type of drug she was transporting, Ocegueda told officers she was going to be paid for the delivery and had already been paid when she picked up the drugs. She was booked into the Randall County Jail after being interviewed by officers, with the criminal complaint filed against her on Jan. 24.