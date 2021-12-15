Officials warn of potential ‘life threatening’ wildfires during extreme winds

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo area received a city alert Wednesday morning regarding “extremely strong winds” expected to reach the High Plains.

“Extremely strong winds today from 10AM-3PM in excess of 60 mph will make travel very hazardous and could lead to a potentially life threatening wildfire event,” stated the announcement, “Please do not conduct any activities that could spark a fire outside.”

Many counties across the region have experienced a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, encouraging extra caution when traveling in the high winds and urging care regarding the critical risk of fire.

“We’re talking about winds 40 miles per hour sustained with gusts up to 60 and would not be surprised to see some 70 to 75 mile per hour winds up in the Oklahoma panhandle, around the Guymon area, maybe even Dalhart, northern Texas panhandle there, maybe even 80 possible up towards Elkhart, Liberal area,” said National Weather Service Amarillo Meteorologist Lance Goehring.