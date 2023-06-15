AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The Better Business Bureau and Randall County Sheriff’s office are warning residents of potential scams that may arise from disaster relief efforts.

According to Randall County Sheriff Officer Chris Forbis, after major disasters, they see an increase in criminal activity in the form of scams. Forbis shared that in some instances businesses will take your information and money and never complete the job.

“They will come through and just go knock on the doors of people that have been affected,” said Forbis. “They will sign a contract, take a deposit and never show up. Sometimes, they will come from out of town and do real substandard work.”

Forbis said it’s important to do your homework on anyone soliciting to do repairs and recommends using a local company and contacting the Better Business Bureau to verify legitimacy.

“Using local companies is always better because there’s a track record and the business Better Business Bureau has information on them,” explained Forbis. “With that, you can tell what kind of services you’re going to get.”

“With an accredited business, they’ll have the accredited business seal on their documents,” said Janna Kiehl, President of Better Business Bureau. “The difference between the two companies is that BBB-accredited Businesses have been vetted by BBB and we know about the company.

Kiehl continued, “They have a long-standing history in the community and they have a good rating with BBB. So, we encourage consumers to use those businesses, because if they’re looking to have something done, or to pay for a project, they want to be able to use a company they can trust.”

In some cases, scammers will call and impersonate law enforcement or officials from a state agency, claiming to offer assistance. Scammers will often ask for personal information such as social security numbers, date of birth and payment information.

“Never give that information out over the phone,” said Forbis. “If it is actually someone that is impersonating a state or local agency, politely tell them that you’re going to call them back, hang up in and look up the number. Call that number directly, then you will find out if the phone call was actually valid.”

Forbis said most agencies won’t contact you unless you previously initiated contact. They will want you to go through a secure and verified website or meet in person.

If you have questions Forbis recommends calling the sheriff’s office right away.

“If you have any questions and get a phone call like that, or have any other questions, please call the sheriff’s office,” said Forbis. “We will vet out that information for you. If it is a fraudulent call, we will try to track it back and find out who’s doing it and get a shutdown.”

Through the BBB’s website, you can search reputable businesses.

“That means they have met our standards for accreditation, and they maintain those standards, we check at least every year,” said Kiehl. “Consumers can be assured that these are companies that are trustworthy, they’re honest, they’re fair. These are who they want to do business with.”

Through the website, you can also report and learn about the most recent scams.