CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple departments are responding to a grass fire near Spring Creek Bridge along 152, according to officials from the Carson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post from the city of Skellytown on its Facebook page, the grass fire is west of Skellytown. Officials are reporting that the fire is west of Spring Creek and south of 152.

“Hopefully, it will travel into the black from the December fire. (The) town isn’t in any danger at this time,” the post read.

This comes after the city of Skellytown underwent evacuations in December 2021 after what officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service called the “North 207” fire.

