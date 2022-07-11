AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Runs on Water organization, along with the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District, Blank Spaces as well as the city of Amarillo, will soon host an event, unveiling a water-themed mural located in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release, Blank Spaces, a local nonprofit organization that gives area students the chance to paint murals, recently completed a water-themed mural on the city of Amarillo’s facilities building, located at the intersection of Eighth Ave. and Johnson St. The initiative was led by the Texas Runs on Water campaign, in partnership with the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District. Officials will unveil the mural through an official showcase at 4 p.m. Thursday at the building.

Texas Runs on Water is a water campaign aimed at addressing the state’s needs for a growing water supply. According to the release, the organization partnered with the conservation district with the Panhandle Runs on Water campaign, one that “hopes to inspire residents to protect and conserve water for future generations.

“PGCD is proud to be a partner of the Panhandle Runs on Water campaign, and is excited to see what new conversations and connections are made because of this beautiful piece of public art,” PGCD General Manager Britney Britten said in the release. “Water conservation is not only about turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth, it also taps into our Panhandle pride and how we can all work together to sustain our area for generations to come.”

According to the release, the mural consists of iconic scenes of the Texas Panhandle and highlights how it connects back to water.

“The design pays homage to the farming, ranching, and agriculture industries that have sustained the region, and looks ahead to the future of the Panhandle, depicting a young girl swimming in a playa lake, enjoying water that has been protected and conserved,” the release said.