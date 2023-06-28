AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo has seen extreme heat over the past few weeks. Even with the heat wave many are still outside enjoying summer activities. Erik Crosman, environmental science professor at West Texas A&M University said that the community should be aware of the extreme heat that can be seen in the Palo Duro Canyon state park.

Crosman has been doing research on the extreme heat seen in the canyon for the past three years. One of the things he said many people don’t know is that the canyon is usually 10 to 15 degrees hotter compared to Amarillo.

“It’s like an oven effect the walls of the canyon radiate heat, so the sun hits the rocks on the side and the rocks in the bottom, and it’s like a convection oven. The heat comes from all directions and adds more heat than you would have on a flat area,” said Crosman.

With temperatures in the canyon reaching up to 115 degrees and no shade on many of the popular trails, Crosman said that is when heat illness rises. Crosman added that once the temperature is over 95 degrees, he does not recommend for people to go hiking, especially on the Light House and Rock Garden trails.

Crosman said for people who are still going to the canyon during the heat wave to “bring tons of water.”

“Number one is take tons of water like you don’t realize how much you need. And again, not having that water is when your body is like a car not having you know car overheating, when you don’t have the water in your system, you overheat,” said Crosman.

Bradley Kliemann, park interrupter for Palo Duro Canyon state park gives tips on heat-related illness and precautions to take.

“So, a lot of the signs of heat related illness is going to be sort of like fatigue. Going to be a lot of sorts of dizziness, sometimes nausea and vomiting. So, all of that is going to be heat related illness going on,” said Kliemann. “To really help prevent heat related illness once again make sure you are wearing plenty of sunscreen, have a sunshade with you. Maybe once again start your hike nice and early there.”

Kliemann said when walking the trails, it is also a good idea to bring Gatorade or a salty snack so you can recharge your electrolytes.

To keep everyone safe while visiting the park Kielmann said that once a heat advisory is released by the National Weather Service the Light House, Rock Garden and GSL trails are closed from the hours of 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the safety of everyone. During that time some safer trails to hike are Paseo Del Rio, Sunflower and Rojo Grande trails due to them having shade and being a shorter distance, making them ideal in the heat.