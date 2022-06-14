AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information regarding a May 21 aggravated robbery.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 10 p.m. on May 21 at a business in the 2500 block of SW 10th, officers responded to a call about an armed robbery. Officers reported that two women were seen entering a store and trying to make a purchase, but their card was declined. The two left the store with the merchandise and were confronted outside about the theft when one of the women pulled a knife on an employee.

After the incident, according to officers, the two suspects left the scene in a red Ford F-150.





via the Amarillo Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest, according to officials, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.