AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked community members for help locating Michael Richard Terry, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Burglary of a Habitation.”

According to Crime Stoppers, Terry is a 48-year-old man who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Terry’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. An anonymous tip resulting in an arrest could earn a reward of $300.

