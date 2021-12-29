Officials say ‘foul play is suspected’ in 2020 death of Nathan Fox

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Department said that the April 2020 death of now-identified Nathan Gerald Fox is under investigation, with “foul play” suspected.

According to Randall County officials, a vehicle fire was discovered at Hill Road in rural Randall County in April 2020, in which a body was discovered after the fire was extinguished. DNA test results confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Nathan Gerald Fox.

Officials asked any with information about the investigation to contact Sgt. Fabela at 806-468-5716 at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at the 806-374-4400 tipline to submit a tip anonymously.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.