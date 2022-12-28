Update: (1:10 p.m.)

Officials with TxDOT’s Amarillo division announced on Twitter that I-40 has reopened at mile marker 84 in Carson County, after traffic was previously detoured westbound to BI-40D.

Update: (1 p.m.)

According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, one lane on I-40 in each direction has been opened near the Carson County line.

Update (12:45 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo division announced via Twitter that the grass fire at mile marker 84 in Carson County is causing traffic to be detoured westbound to BI-40D.

Original Story:

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Fire-Rescue released a post on its Facebook page that officials are assisting the Pantex Fire Department and the Carson County Fire Department on a grass fire.

According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the fire is located along I-40 around County Road A near the Carson County line. Both I-40 West and I-40 East are currently blocked near the scene.

According to the post, officials from the Potter County Fire Rescue stressed that it is “very windy,” “very dry” and the “fuel load is still very high,” creating “ideal conditions for wildfires.”

“Please avoid any activity that creates sparks or heat outside today,” the post read. “Check your chins on trailers and properly dispose of any smoking materials.”