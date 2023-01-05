AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo Fire Department, police, and others were responding to a fire in the area of the 800 block of South Manhattan Thursday morning.

According to AFD officials, firefighters responded to the area at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday and arrived at the scene to find fire blowing out from the back of the impacted home. A powerline also fell onto a neighboring shed during the course of the fire, and officials noted that Xcel Energy was notified to cut off the line.

Officials said that while the homeowner was present at the time of the fire, there were no reported injuries.

Heavy smoke was visible in the area of the fire as well as multiple emergency vehicles on or near the roadway. Drivers should be aware of possible delays or closures in the area as officials continue to respond to the situation.