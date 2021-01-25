Officials report Amarillo leads the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the City today, Amarillo is leading the way in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

According to online data from covidactnow.org, City Officials reported the Amarillo metro area is No. 1 in the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations. The Amarillo Public Health Department began providing the COVID-19 vaccine at its walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center on Dec. 30.

Said Officials, as of Sunday (Jan. 24), 29,611 people (11.2 percent) in the Amarillo metro area have received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 2,116 (0.8 percent) have received the second shot.

“A vaccination clinic of this magnitude is something Amarillo has never done before,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The City of Amarillo Public Health Department understood the mission: vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible. They accomplished that by transforming the Amarillo Civic Center into an area-wide health clinic that is providing a crucial vaccine to thousands of people a day.

“What has been accomplished in such a short time is truly remarkable. This is one of the primary steps in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and I would encourage our citizens who meet the current vaccination criteria to please get vaccinated and to take advantage of this vital public resource.”

The city recently announced this week’s schedule for the COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center (Entrance 3). This is a walk-in clinic – appointments are not available.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The walk-in clinic will be open as supplies lasts.

Amarillo City Transit is providing free transportation. For more information call 806-378-309.