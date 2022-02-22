AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Cadillac Fire in Potter County has burned 143 acres and 98% contained.

Sheriff Brian Thomas said the cause of Monday night’s Cadillac Fire remains unknown at this time.

“Whether that was someone threw a cigarette out the window or they were dragging a trailer and the chains were sparking on the pavement, I don’t know and I don’t know if we’ll ever know that,” said Sheriff Thomas.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, four homes and 11 outbuildings were destroyed in the fire.

There were no casualties and added fire crews were able to protect 96 homes, 18 commercial buildings, 98 outbuildings, and 37 camper vehicles from the fire.

Sheriff Thomas added he doesn’t have a number of people that were evacuated due to Mondy night’s fire. But said they were able to return to their homes around seven.

He added it was a big help having the Red Cross and the Church at Bushland to help out.

“They’re godsends to us because we have a place to send people when I come to your house and tell you to get out well where am I supposed to go especially in the evening time when we are fixing to go into the dark so it’s always nice to have a place like that,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas wanted to reiterate if a fire starts do not go out to look, doing so can prevent first responders from getting people in and out of where they need to be.

“If you don’t live out here, don’t come. Especially on any fire. We have way too many first responders that are running around out here trying to get to a place to get things put out. When we have gawkers that just want to come and look to see what is going on and ‘oh look at the fire.’ Don’t do it,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Sheriff Thomas added this was a fast-moving fire and it’s on dry days like Monday that people need to use caution.

“Just be careful, don’t throw your cigarettes out, make sure your chains aren’t dragging, just those kinds of things. Use common sense,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Multiple agencies responded to the Cadillac Fire including Potter County, Randall County, Amarillo Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid.