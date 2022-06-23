AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on Bradd Navarro, who is wanted on a charge of sexually assaulting a child by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the crime stoppers, Navarro was described as a 29-year-old man standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information n Navarro’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, officials noted that you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.