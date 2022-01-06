Officials: Man wanted for sexual assault and indecency with a child

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding “Fugitive of the Week” Nathan Leigh Willis Sr., wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for 2 counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency w/ a Child.”

Nathan Leigh Willis Sr.

Willis was described by the Crime Stoppers as a 37-year-old man, 6’00” tall, 290 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Any with information on Willis’ location were asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to Willis’ arrest, officials said you could earn a reward of $300.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.