BARD, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) announced that the identity of a man found dead in September 2021 was confirmed and that no foul play was suspected.

According to officials and previous reports, the NMSP responded to a report of a man found dead on the frontage road of I-40 near Bard, New Mexico, in early September 2021.

In January, after an evaluation by the Office of Medical Investigators (OMI), the person who had been found was identified as Travis Villella, 30, of Norman, Oklahoma. Investigators noted his death as “unattended” with no suspicion of foul play involved.