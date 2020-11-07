Officials looking for 3 children last seen in Amarillo, believed to be in Austin area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for help finding three children last seen in Amarillo but now believed to be in the Austin area.
According to DFPS, Minerva Sims, 2 years old, Jude Sims, 4 years old, and Samarah Denver, 15 years old, are believed to be with their grandmother, Cristina Alonzo.
The three were ordered into state custody by a judge in Potter County in October.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children and their grandmother are asked to contact Child Protective Services at 806-204-1277.
