Update: 12:14 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After an investigation was launched on Wednesday morning at the Santa Fe Building in downtown Amarillo due to a call about a bomb threat, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said that the building was cleared just after 12 p.m. and is “back to normal operations.”

Previously, the building was evacuated as law enforcement officials investigated the threat. The sheriff’s office reported that “nothing was found” in the Santa Fe Building, and that the call was under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update released by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the Santa Fe Building in downtown Amarillo was evacuated around 11 a.m. on Wednesday due to what officials said was an anonymous call of a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office said that law enforcement personnel were investigating the building and its surrounding area, and asked that community members avoid the area until further notice. There was no immediate word from officials about the credibility of the threat.

Drivers in the downtown Amarillo area Wednesday morning should expect delays or road closures near the Santa Fe Building as officials respond to the threat and evacuation, and also be aware of possible first responders on or near the roadway.