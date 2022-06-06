AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is ongoing after a Saturday party in which shots were fired at a home on the 2800 block of Hope Road.

The sheriff’s office said that at around 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Hope Road on a noise complaint, and found a large party with around 150 minors involved. Amarillo Police Department and Department of Public Safety officials came to help, due to the number of people, and officers began checking to look for drinking at the party.

A fight broke out in the home, according to the sheriff’s report, which drew officials inside to break up the fight. Two shots were fired from a handgun inside the home by a person who then fled the scene through a rear window, which also caused several other people to run from the scene.

There were no reported injuries from the gunshots on the scene, according to officials. However, the sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information about the events contact the office at 806-379-2900 and ask for CID Sergeant Jones.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.