AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue.

Officials noted that the case is under active investigation, and asked that any community members with information on the incident contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.