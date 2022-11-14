AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue.
Officials noted that the case is under active investigation, and asked that any community members with information on the incident contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.