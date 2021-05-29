Officials in Cimarron County are warning residents of severe weather

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Cimarron County Sheriffs Office Facebook, they are asking people in the area to please not go outside during the severe weather conditions unless absolutely necessary.
Cimarron County Emergency Management on their Facebook also says that the Baptist church is open for those needing shelter at this time of severe weather.
