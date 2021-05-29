Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Officials in Cimarron County are warning residents of severe weather

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Severe Weather Near Tulia_-3757733098189011632

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Cimarron County Sheriffs Office Facebook, they are asking people in the area to please not go outside during the severe weather conditions unless absolutely necessary.

Cimarron County Emergency Management on their Facebook also says that the Baptist church is open for those needing shelter at this time of severe weather.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss